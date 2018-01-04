Florida Chill: FWC rescues cold-stunned sea turtles

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida experiences unusually cold temperatures and even snow in some parts, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on vulnerable manatees and sea turtles.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, with the help of volunteers, rescued cold-stunned sea turtles Thursday near Port St. Joe.
Related Headlines
Read: Iguanas cold-stunned, but probably not dead
When temperatures drop drastically, stunned sea turtles may float listlessly in the water or near shore, FWC said.
The turtles may look like they’re dead, but are usually still alive.
FWC says it has already rescued nearly 100 turtles since the cold snap began.
Our biologists, partners and permitted volunteers are working to rescue cold-stunned #seaturtles in NW #Florida: https://t.co/U32tLxRvqm @USFWS pic.twitter.com/vTNpPZwoYX— MyFWC (@MyFWC) January 4, 2018
Officers are also monitoring how manatees are faring in the cold.
Photos: Frost in Central Florida
They’re asking residents to avoid areas where manatees gather in large numbers.
Disturbances may cause manatees to leave their warm-water sites, putting them in danger, FWC said.
Read: Tips for keeping you, your pets and home safe in the cold
Manatees head for warmer waters, such as discharge canals, power plants and natural springs, when the temperatures plunge. Wildlife officials are asking boaters to be extra vigilant and to avoid areas where large numbers of manatees have gathered.
Anyone who sees injured or distressed wildlife, such as sea turtles or manatees, is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Cold temperatures may also impact fish. To report dead and dying fish, call the Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}