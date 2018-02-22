Florida Gun and Knife Show near school shooting site canceled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Organizers of a South Florida gun show in the same county where 17 people died in a school shooting last week have canceled next month's event.
Local media reports that the Florida Gun and Knife Show scheduled for March 17 through March 18 in Fort Lauderdale is off the calendar.
Show manager Morgan Waters said promoters decided to skip the show because Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler "courteously and professionally" requested it.
The long-running gun show, which normally attracts 70 to 100 vendors, is expected to resume in May.
Authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School in Parkland.
Fort Lauderdale and Parkland are in Broward County.
