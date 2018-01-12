Florida House says no to red light cameras

TALLAHASSEE, Fla - Representatives commented that revenue, rather than public safety, remains the driving force behind their continued use.
Speaker Richard Corcoran said, “The failure and corruption of red light cameras has been well documented. Having reviewed years of data with Representatives Avila and Ingoglia, it is clear that red light cameras are more about revenue than public safety.”
Representative Avila said, “Red light cameras have had the opposite effect of their original intent. In essence, the public was misled and basically robbed of their money to the benefit of government and a few private companies. These cameras have been unevenly implemented on a statewide basis and, as a result, unjustly impacted the rights of thousands of Florida’s drivers. The time is now to undo this unfair and unjust system and develop alternative means to make roads safer in our state.”
Representative Ingoglia said, “Red light cameras do not benefit the public - they only benefit local governments addicted to the revenue they generate and the companies that provide the services. If red light cameras were really about public safety, local governments would not be getting rid of them once their revenues decline. It is further proof they are nothing but taxation by citation.”
