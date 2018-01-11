0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The debate over sanctuary cities is about to hit the Florida Legislature.

While Florida doesn't currently have any official sanctuary cities, there is still a push to ban such cities.

It’s a debate that could pit police against lawmakers.

In 2015, Orlando police Chief John Mina co-signed a letter opposing the use of local police to enforce immigration laws.

That seems to put him at odds with leadership in Tallahassee, where a new law is on the fast-track.

The ban on sanctuary cities is a priority for Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

"People get hung up on the term ‘sanctuary city.’ The real underlying issue is the foundation of what makes America great," he said.

For Corcoran, that means the rule of law.

It is in that capacity that he is once again backing a bill to outlaw sanctuary cities in Florida, requiring police to honor all requests by federal immigration to hold undocumented immigrants.

"If at any time you don't follow the rule of law, then not only are individuals in jeopardy, but our whole society is in jeopardy,” he said.

But, federal judges have ruled such immigration holds are unconstitutional and similar bills the last two years have failed to pass the Senate.

There is also the issue of police, who would have to carry out the immigration holds.

In the letter co-signed by Mina, law enforcement leaders wrote, "Immigration enforcement is, first and foremost, a federal responsibility. Immigration enforcement at the state and local levels diverts limited resources from public safety. State and local law enforcement agencies face tight budgets and should not be charged with the federal government's role in enforcing federal immigration laws."

Corcoran dismisses those concerns when it was brought to his attention by Channel 9 investigative reporter Christopher Heath.

"I think it’s one of the worst letters. I didn't hear it until you just read it, Chris, but I think it's one of the worst letters I've heard,” Corcoran said.

The speaker went on to say that it isn’t right to put a dollar amount on upholding the law

"That whole argument is beyond silly. Beyond wrong,” he said.

It should be noted that across the state, many departments will call immigration officials if they arrest someone to see if ICE wants a 48-hour hold, although, judges have ruled such a hold should come with a warrant.

