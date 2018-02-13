Florida pastor accused of sexual battery on 'possessed' teen

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A New Port Richey pastor has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an underage parishioner who he said was "possessed by a demon," investigators said.
A local news outlet reported that Gerardo Martinez, 52, was arrested Friday and charged with two felony counts of sexual battery.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old girl joined Miracle Christian Church in New Port Richey last April.
Detectives said Martinez told the girl she had "multiple personalities," and that one of those personalities was possessed.
Authorities said the pastor and teen engaged in multiple sexual acts from April to October in Martinez's car, at the church, and at the victim's home.
Martinez denied having sexual contact with the girl, deputies said.
He is free on $100,000 bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
