Florida woman bites deputy on leg during arrest, officers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A woman slipped out of her handcuffs and bit a deputy on the leg, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies were arresting Alexander Roque, 19, on charges of grand theft Saturday. Roque is accused of stealing an SUV.
As they tried to handcuff him, authorities said Ellen Pride, 24, tried to reach her hand into a deputy’s pocket.
It's unclear what Pride’s relationship is with Roque or what she was looking for.
Pride became combative, wriggled out of her handcuffs and bit the deputy through his uniform pants breaking the skin, a local news outlet reported.
Deputies said Roque was placed in leg shackles and kicked the door of the patrol car so hard that it bowed away from the frame. He also allegedly threatened to fight and kill the officers.
The pair faces charges of resisting officers with violence and battery on law enforcement officers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
