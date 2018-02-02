0 Florida's open search process may be challenge in search for new UCF president

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 20 people have applied to be the next president of the University of Central Florida but few of them have experience running a large university.

“Someone who has a lot of experience with students, like a professor or an administrative person,” said student Garrett Gauyin, of the type of person needed for the job.

More qualified candidates may not wait to come of forward, or they may be discouraged by Florida's open records policy, which means the applications are available for anyone to look at.

"That is giving some individuals great pause. As we talk to sitting presidents, that is obviously a massive concern for them,” said Laurie Wilder of Parker Executive Search.

The applications are not confidential, and some potential candidates likely don't want everyone else to know they're interested in President John Hitt's job.

As a result, the recruiting firm selected to help in the search said the best candidates will likely wait until the end of the application period to apply.

The university said the search process is going smoothly and as anticipated.

“Even if it's someone who's not necessarily from the education system, it's someone who cares about the people they look after,” said student Rachel Slater.

Lawmakers tried to give colleges a little more privacy in the searches last year.

There was a bill filed to exclude the search from public records laws, which apply to top jobs at Florida public colleges.

It passed the House, but died in the Senate.

After 25 years at the helm, Hitt plans to retire on June 30.

There is no deadline to apply, but that will likely be discussed when the search committee meets again Monday

© 2018 Cox Media Group.