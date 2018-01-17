0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Like many areas of the country, Central Florida is already looking at a record number of flu cases this season.

And doctors say it’s still too early to know how bad it’s going to get.

"Everybody's just got to take care of themselves. Just when you're going around, use lots of hand sanitizer,” said Orlando resident Jerimiah Baldo.

Centra Care clinics in Orlando have seen more than 11,00 cases,

This year's run shows a significant spike compared to recent years and the flu can be highly contagious.

“We know the virus is transmitted for a day or two prior to having symptoms. So, when you develop that fever, cough etc. one day, you've already transmitted to everybody in the day or two prior to that,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix.

Hendrix said the first line of defense is to get the flu shot and disinfect any high-traffic surfaces, such as countertops, door handles and faucets.

Once diagnosed, doctors say to stay home.

“If you’ve got that fever, you need to stay home,” said Hendrix.

Doctors said if you’re stuck at home with the flu, the best way to keep your family from catching it is to create a “sick room.”

A person with the flu shouldn't be roaming the house and infecting others, Hendrix said.

They should stay put, in one place, as they recover, with only one person in the family coming and going as that designated caregiver.

Hendrix also said cracking a window to bring in fresh air will help push the germs out.

He added that, to avoid spreading germs, avoid touching your face or eyes and cover coughs or sneezes.

“You still want to take care of them and love them and give them TLC,” Hendrix said. “But you’ve got to do that cautiously. Wash your hands and try to limit your contact with a sick person.”

