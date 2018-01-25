A former Brevard County assistant state attorney has been arrested and faces charges of bribery.
John Toppa was arrested Wednesday and posted bail at the Brevard County Jail.
The charges stem from an undercover drug bust in March 2017 by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Read: Brevard County assistant state attorney arrested in drug sting
The Sheriff's Office said Toppa told agents he gave a favorable deal to an individual he's bought drugs from in the past. While investigators searched his phone, they found Toppa provided case information from the Brevard-Seminole County state attorney's office to drug dealers. Evidence of bribery was also found on his phone, investigators said.
In a written statement, State Attorney Phil Archer's office said, “We appreciate the extensive effort made by the FDLE in completing their investigation leading up to yesterday's arrest of Mr. Toppa for bribery and unlawful compensation.
“We are both saddened and disappointed by these developments, but understand the importance of accountability by all public officials.”
