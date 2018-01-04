0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The former Ocoee police officer accused of shooting into the wrong home while responding to a domestic disturbance call testified in court Thursday.

Carlos Anglero and Stephanie Roberts, who were officers at the time, said they were sent to the wrong home on Belhaven Falls Drive by dispatchers in February 2016.

Investigators said dispatchers used cell towers to pinpoint the caller's location.

The homeowner, Christopher Lewis, went to the door, but said the officers never identified themselves after Lewis asked four times who was there, so he got his gun.

The officers said they saw a man with a gun through the door window and Roberts fired two shots, investigators said.

Anglero testified at first he did not identify himself and that given the situation, he said it was safer that way. Anglero said after he saw Lewis with the gun, he identified himself as a police officer. Lewis said he never heard the officers identify themselves.

Anglero said he fired four times because he feared for his life.

“I was scared. There was a gun pointed at me,” Anglero said.

Anglero is charged with shooting into an occupied home. He has said all along that he didn’t commit a crime.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anglero could face up to 15 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Roberts wasn't charged in the shooting, but she was later fired for padding her time sheet, officials with the Ocoee Police Department said.

Winter Garden police said one of the dispatchers was given a written letter of counseling for errors that were made during the call.

