ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Fraternal Order of Police wants tougher punishment against people who commit crimes against law enforcement.

The FOP recently announced it wants Congress to consider any violence against officers as a hate crime.

The Fraternal Order of Police said it has recorded more than 270 officers who were shot in the line of duty last year, 45 of those officers died, including Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton and Kissimmee officers Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the new law is unlikely.

“The federal hate crime statue is not designed nor does it encompass law enforcement officers as victims,” Sheaffer said.

More than 65 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Sheaffer told Channel 9’s Ty Russell the police union would have better luck pushing for tougher penalties by talking to state lawmakers.



“Law enforcement's best chance to enhance penalties when they're victims is to go to each and every state. Get them to enact the legislation,” Sheaffer said.

A congressman from Colorado introduced the Blue Lives Matter Act in 2016 to make it a hate crime for intentionally killing an officer, but the bill never made it off the House floor.

