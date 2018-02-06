  • Friends and family mourn Apopka woman killed in hit-and-run crash

    By: Samantha Manning

    APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka community honored the life of a young mother who was hit and killed as she was leaving her new job over the weekend. 

    Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Nikkita Pope, 31, was killed while crossing U.S. 441 at the intersection of Piedmont Wekiwa Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

    Carmen Clayton, 45, faces a charge of hit and run crash involving death in connection to the crash.

    "The last few days, it's been hard. But I had to be strong for my mom and my sisters because it's a lot for us," said Jeremiah Pope, Nikkita's brother. 

    Jeremiah said Nikkita was one of 16 siblings and was a doting mother to her 7-year-old son. 

    "She was a really good mother. She was a good mother and she really took care of her child," he said. 

    An Apopka resident called police to report a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood that appeared to have been involved in a crash, police said.  

    Traffic Homicide investigators went to the area and determined that it was the vehicle that struck Pope. 

    Clayton was taken to the Orange County Jail. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
