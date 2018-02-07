0 Future Osceola Parkway extension might develop through community

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Osceola County residents thought their community was safe from a future road project.

Residents who live in Lake Ajay Village off Narcoosee Road in St. Cloud said their community is back on the table for the future Osceola Parkway extension.

All the options coming off Narcoossee Road would run parallel to Clapp Simms Duda Road.

Dieter Heilmann's property and home is part of the option after he thought he and his fellow neighbors were safe.

“We have nine homes that would be directly impacted,” Heilmann said.

Fellow neighbors said they weren't happy either when they saw new options bringing the road closer to them and in some cases through the community.

“We want to make sure that everyone understands that there is more to protect than just Split Oak Forest. We have homes and a way of life,” said Lake Ajay resident Stacy Ford.

Central Florida Expressway Authority Chairman Fred Hawkins told Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa that a route has not been selected.

“The environmental community asking us to avoid Split Oak was one reason why that line was put on the map,” Hawkins said.

Friends of Spilt Oak said all but one of the options passes through the preserve.

Central Florida Expressway officials told Eyewitness News that since no route has been picked yet, now is the time more than ever for public input. Multiple meetings have been scheduled for later this month.

The meetings are at Feb. 13 at St. Cloud High School from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Laka Nona Middle School from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 Association of Poinciana Villages Community Center from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Read more about the project here.

