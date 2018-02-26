Galaxy Middle School student facing charges after threatening to 'shoot everyone,' deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old Galaxy Middle School sixth-grader has become the sixth Volusia County student to face charges of making a school threat in recent days, deputies said.
The school resource officer responded to a classroom at the school Monday after a teacher reported that a student stood up and said, “I am going to bring out my Glock and shoot everyone,” while making hand gestures as though holding a firearm.
Deputies said the student told the school resource officer that he was joking and had no access to firearms
The student is facing charges of making a false report to law enforcement concerning the use of a firearm, which is a felony, and disruption of a school function, which is misdemeanor.
Five other students in the Volusia County School District have been criminally charged with making threats against a school since the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14.
A 16-year-old Mainland High School student has been accused of threatening to blow up the school.
The other cases include three middle school students and another high school student.
Last week, a 12-year-old Seminole County student was arrested after school officials discovered a threatening post on South Seminole Middle School’s Instagram account.
Police said the girl, who was not identified, threatened to fire weapons and place destructive devices at three schools in the county.
A 14-year-old Brevard County girl was arrested a couple of days after the Parkland shooting for allegedly altering and re-posting a threat that had been circulating on Snapchat, deputies said.
