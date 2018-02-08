Garage used as auto shop in Apopka catches fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews were battling a large structure fire Wednesday in Orange County.
The fire broke out in a garage on Tomoka Drive near South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka.
The garage was separate from the home and was being used as an auto shop, officials said.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire started due to a gas spill.
HOUSEW- 5648 Tomoka Drive; Units arrived on scene to a fully involved detached garage on fire. Water was on the fire within 3 minutes of the first unit arriving on scene. Knockdown on fire, mopping up. No injuries or tx. @DukeEnergy notified.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 7, 2018
“He tried to put it out but was unable. It grew too quickly because all the gasoline and then he exited the building and called us,” said firefighter David Janssen.
No one was injured and crews had water on the flames within minutes of getting to the scene.
Witnesses said they saw the massive flames from the Turnpike.
Crews were still battling the flames about 6 p.m. and it was eventually put out.
There was no damage to nearby homes.
