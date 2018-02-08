  • Garage used as auto shop in Apopka catches fire

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews were battling a large structure fire Wednesday in Orange County.

     

    The fire broke out in a garage on Tomoka Drive near South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka.

     

    The garage was separate from the home and was being used as an auto shop, officials said.

     

    Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire started due to a gas spill.

    “He tried to put it out but was unable. It grew too quickly because all the gasoline and then he exited the building and called us,” said firefighter David Janssen.

     

    No one was injured and crews had water on the flames within minutes of getting to the scene. 

     

    Witnesses said they saw the massive flames from the Turnpike.

     

    Crews were still battling the flames about 6 p.m. and it was eventually put out. 

     

    There was no damage to nearby homes.

     

