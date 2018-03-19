  • GOAA aims to improve emergency communications at OIA

    By: Jason Kelly , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board members on Monday discussed ways to improve communication with passengers during emergencies at Orlando International Airport.

    The airport will soon be able to display safety messages on computer monitors at ticket counters in the event of an emergency.

    The proposed changes draw from lessons learned during a January 2017 deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and a May 2017 standoff at OIA involving a suspect with a fake gun.

    OIA faced criticism at the time from passengers who didn't hear safety instructions about moving toward another side of a terminal.

    "When I had made it to the baggage claim area, there were airport employees that didn't even realize it was happening," passenger Kristen Lowerhouse told Channel 9 last year.

    "Everyone wants the information and they want it immediately," said Tom Draper, GOAA's director of airport operations. "And a lot of times in an emergency situation, we can't provide that."

    OIA now defends its response to the emergency, but it vows to improve communication with passengers.

    Draper said the airport is modifying its alarm and PA systems.

    "(We are adding) some pre-scripted messages, so we can load those up and put those out right away and then come out with more specific information as the incident is evolving," he said.

    Airport officials also seek to gain permission to notify passengers of emergencies by phone, similar to the state's Amber Alert system.

