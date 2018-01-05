Gov. Scott meets with local leaders in Orlando to discuss Puerto Rican evacuee relief efforts

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott sat down Thursday with city and county leaders in Orlando to discuss relief efforts for thousands of Puerto Rican evacuees who fled to Central Florida after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Community representatives pleaded with Scott to get the state involved in helping to solve the affordable housing crisis exacerbated by the influx of Puerto Rican evacuees.

“It takes you,” Latino Leadership president Marytza Sanz said. “You’re the governor. This is your last year. We need to depend on you.”

There are thousands of people who have decided to make Orlando their permanent home, but the city doesn’t have the resources to help all of them, Sanz said.

“We are having families here, they decide to have Orlando as their home, (but) what are we going to do with them?” she said. “How are we going to provide the best quality of life for them?”

Scott said it would take action in the state Legislature to make sure more funds are made available for local communities dealing with a lack of affordable housing.

“Well, first off, we have to go through a legislative process,” he said. “As you know, the Legislature allocates all the dollars through the budget. We, you know, I’ve allocated more dollars in my budget this year.”

Critics in the room, though, called for Scott to release more money from an existing affordable housing fund, called the Sadowski Fund.

They argued that the money in the fund has been used to balance the budget, which is not why the Sadowski Fund was created.

Scott didn’t address that point specifically, but said he knows about the issue of affordable housing firsthand.

“I grew up living in public housing,” he said. “I know the importance of trying to have a home.”

Advocates working closely with displaced families living in hotel rooms worry that an affordable housing plan isn’t coming along fast enough.

“I don’t want this to be a bandage fix, that it’s a short-term (fix). We want to look at this as a long-term (fix)," Sanz said.

Affordable housing remains biggest issue in Orange/Osceola Counties for evacuees from Puerto Rico. I asked @FLGovScott what's standing in the way of a more long-term housing plan for @WFTV at 6. pic.twitter.com/dMeh5TBFY1 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) January 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.