0 Governor questions state attorney's plans to prosecute murder-for-hire case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is questioning State Attorney Aramis Ayala about her plans to prosecute the defendants in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that killed an Osceola County mother earlier this month.

It's the latest move in the battle between the governor and Ayala's office over her handling of potential death penalty cases.

Scott’s attorney said in a letter that he wants to make sure Aramis is considering all potential death sentences.

Read: 'She will always dwell in our hearts,' family of murder-for-hire plot victim says

The governor's attorney never directly tells Ayala to seek the death penalty, but it’s something the governor has pushed for in other murder cases.

In March, Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty in any cases.

That prompted Scott to then take away nearly 30 murder cases from her office.

Ayala fought the decision, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled against in her in August.

Read: Report details timeline of search for Osceola County woman killed as mistaken murder-for-hire target

Because of that ruling, Ayala put together a death penalty review panel.

The recent letter from the governor's attorney reads, in part, "You have previously committed that your office will consider all potential sentences for capital murder prosecutions. Please confirm that this statement continues to reflect your position and that your office will seek appropriate penalties and sentences for those responsible for the death of Janice Zengotita-Torres."

Read: Osceola County mother killed after being mistaken for target in murder-for-hire plot, sheriff says

The governor's attorney never specifically writes what sentence he's pushing for, but he says he wants Ayala to confirm she's sticking to her commitment to consider all options.

Ayala’s office released a statement to Channel 9, saying, "My position and process has already been made clear. If there are any changes, I will make it known publicly."

The three defendants were arrested on first-degree murder charges but Tuesday, the day before the letter was sent, prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said doing this allows prosecutors to keep the defendants in jail.

They can always file first-degree murder charges after a grand jury indictment

Sheaffer said it’s a common strategy for prosecutors.

Ayala’s office would not say if the death penalty review panel will be looking at the murder-for-hire case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.