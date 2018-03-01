0 Gunman accused of killing Deltona man was jealous of victim, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Windermere man was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old Deltona man, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patrick Kane de la Cerda was found shot to death on Feb. 27 in a home on Howland Boulevard.

Gregory Bender, 50, was booked Thursday morning into the Orange County Jail.

Deputies said the investigation led to Bender, who was reportedly jealous of De La Cerda and the woman he was dating.

Read: Man shot by officers after refusing to drop weapon, OPD says

Bender had threatened the couple, and De La Cerda’s girlfriend was granted an injunction for protection against Bender in December 2017, deputies said.

Bender was later served with the injunction by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. De La Cerda was not granted an injunction, but had set up security measures around his property, including a gate and surveillance cameras.

Read: Garbage truck hits, kills motorcyclist

De La Cerda’s girlfriend told detectives she received phone calls from Bender while she was at work Tuesday morning. Deputies said she didn’t answer, and became concerned when she called De La Cerda, who didn’t answer his phone. She left work to check on De La Cerda, but he was already dead when she found him.

Detectives said De La Cerda’s father reported that he had received a strange phone call early Tuesday from an unknown number. The male caller stated he was outside the gate and had a package to deliver to De La Cerda, authorities said.

De La Cerda’s father tried to contact his son to let him know, but he never heard back. His father said he had previously heard a voicemail recording of Bender’s voice, and he believes the male caller on Tuesday was Bender, detectives said.

Read: Disney union workers protest about not getting bonus

Detectives said they interviewed a woman who said she found a blue spiral notebook in Bender’s Windermere home, which contained a detailed plan to kill De La Cerda. The plan mentioned using a package delivery and opening the gate, officials said.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Bender’s Windermere home, where detectives said they found the plan, along with ammunition that matched the ammunition found at the scene of the homicide.

There were also several firearms located throughout the house, detectives said.

Bender remains in jail without bail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.