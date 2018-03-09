"Hamilton" coming to the Dr. Philips Center of the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hamilton is the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Show dates: January 22–February 10, 2019
Show times vary.
Public onsale date: To be announced
With the book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.
It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
BILL & MARY DARDEN BOX OFFICE
445 South Magnolia Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
844.513.2014
boxoffice@drphillipscenter.org
Walk-Up Hours
Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Saturday: 12–4 p.m.
Phone Hours
Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Also open two hours before shows.
Closed on holidays.
