0

EUSTIS, Fla. - Social workers were sent to a Lake County school Tuesday after a first-grade student died of rabies over the weekend.

The Center for Disease Control said these cases are extremely rare and the Florida Department of Health believes the 6-year-old boy got sick from a bat bite.

Read: Police: 13 siblings held captive in California residence

For students and staff at Altoona Charter School in Lake County, Tuesday served as a day to remember Ryker Roque, the first-grader who died of rabies over the weekend.

“Very, very, very sweet kid. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” said Connor Jenkins, with Christian Academy Preschool.

Read: Centra Care sees record number of Central Florida flu cases

Staff at Ryker’s old preschool in Eustis are now writing a children’s book to educate others about contacting animals like bats.

“The second to last page of the book actually says make sure you see a doctor right away, so the children know: I need to see a doctor,” said Jenkins.

Henry Roque, Ryker's father, took a video of the two on a fishing trip and said they were as close as a father and son could be.

Read: Report details timeline of search for Osceola County woman killed as mistaken murder-for-hire target

He shared pictures and videos of his son with Channel 9 in order to share with the world how much he loved his son.

As Ryker underwent an experimental procedure for the rabies infection, Henry held out hope, even as doctors told the family he had virtually no chance of surviving.

"I've seen huge miracles before. And I went back on the bed and laid with him and held him, and said 'Ryker miracles happen every day, I know you hear me,'" said Henry.

Several weeks ago, Henry said he found a sick bat, which he did not know had rabies, and put it in a bucket, telling Ryker not to touch it.

But Ryker did touch it and was bitten by the bat -- but seemed fine, school officials said.

A week later, the child lost use of his legs and “experienced confusion,” having hallucinations and convulsions.

Ryker was hospitalized and an experimental treatment was used, but he passed away Sunday.

The state map of rabies cases shows officials reported 60 animals with the disease in 2017—mostly racoons and bats, but also foxes and cats.

If you are bitten by a rabid animal, health officials said to wash the wound for 5 to 10 minutes and immediately see a doctor.

All 67 county offices of the state Health Department must be able to tell patients where they can get the rabies vaccine, officials said.

Some offer the shots, but they’re usually administered at an emergency room.

Most patients need four doses over a two-week period after being exposed.

The state Health Department said treatment can cost up to $1,000 but financial assistance is available.

A GoFundMe account was also set up for the family.

Watch below: What you need to know about rabies

© 2018 Cox Media Group.