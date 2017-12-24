Body of missing Titusville woman found, police say

0

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said they found the body of missing woman Lori Upthegrove Sunday morning.

Her husband, 53-year-old Timothy Upthegrove, will be facing additional charges in relation to her homicide, police said. He was already in jail facing obstruction of justice charges.

Using information provided by her husband early Sunday, police located the body in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane Titusville.

Police began roping off the area near the storage units at the 405 Mini Warehouses & Storage at 3505 Bobbi Lane, which Brevard County property records show is owned by Ed Upthegrove, around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lori Upthegrove, 51, was last seen on Sunday at her home on Cleveland Street.

Investigators believe that Lori and her husband got into a fight early Monday morning. Police said that during the fight, Timothy inflicted fatal injuries on Lori.

Timothy Upthegrove then put Lori in the back of her SUV before dumping her body near the storage facility, police said.

Her husband is in jail after investigators said he lied about where he found her SUV.

Investigators were going through a wooded area that extends about a quarter of a mile over to Interstate 95 Friday.

Police said it’s an area close to where Timothy Upthegrove works.

Police officers and crime scene investigators searched her home on Thursday.

"She's a very nice lady. Nobody thought anything like this would happen," Lori’s friend, Roger Stanclift said.

Timothy Upthegrove has a history of domestic violence and remains locked up in jail.

"She has done that to get away from him, but not just disappear and not contact no friends, no family, no nothing," Jenkins said.

