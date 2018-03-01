  • High school student bitten by coral snake

    ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 19-year-old University High School student is recovering after a coral snake bit him when he picked it up on the school's campus.

    Shool officials say the student picked up the snake and brought it to the courtyard where the reptile struck him in the knuckle yesterday.

    Fortunately, the student is ok.

