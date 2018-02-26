0 Hundreds travel to Tallahassee to march for gun reform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than 1,000 people across Florida boarded buses bound for Tallahassee early Monday to march for reform of the state's gun laws.

Survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will be among those attending Monday's rally outside the Florida State Capitol.

It comes as the Florida Senate Rules Committee will hold its first hearing on new gun legislation that Gov. Rick Scott proposed Friday.

His $500 million plan includes raising the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21, banning bump stocks, requiring active shooter drills, increasing funding for mental health services for youth and assigning at least one law enforcement officer at each public school for every 1,000 students.

Two dozen activists departed from a Bank of America branch near Orlando Fashion Square at 4 a.m.

Among them was Lisa Santoni Cromar, who said she'd like to see a permanent ban on assault rifles.

"Nobody needs them," she said. "I grew up in a military family. Those are weapons of war. They have their place, but their place is not in civilized society."

Cathy Hensley, a retired teacher, said it's something she thought of often during her years in the classroom.

"There have been times after shootings in schools, I've been on the playground, and I thought ... where would I hide my kids?" she said. "It's fear, and I don't like living in fear."

The activists are expected to return to the Orlando mall at 10:30 p.m.

