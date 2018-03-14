  • Husband gives wife kidney for 23rd wedding anniversary in South Florida

    WESTON, Fla. - A couple’s wedding anniversary will hold an extra special meaning this year for them and their three children.

     

    Cesar Calle gave his wife Monica a kidney for their 23rd wedding anniversary.

     

    The couple from Weston, Florida, spoke with reporters on Tuesday about their Feb. 19 surgeries at Memorial Regional Hospital.

     

    It was the first successful live donor kidney transplant at the Hollywood hospital where Monica Calle works.

     

    Medical team leader Dr. Juan Arenas said it's unusual to find a match between spouses. Monica Calle agreed, saying she feels "like I just won the lottery."

     

    It took 30 health care workers to get the couple through the process, and they went home early.

     

    The Calles’ anniversary is Thursday.

     

    Watch their story below from Memorial Healthcare System's Facebook page:

     

    The Associated Pres contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

