TITUSVILLE, Fla. - New information released Wednesday released a man was high on crack cocaine when he stabbed and beat his wife to death, Titusville police said.

Timothy Upthegrove has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Lori Upthegrove.

Timothy Upthegrove told police he returned home on Cleveland Street Dec. 18 after a night of buying and smoking crack cocaine. Lori Upthegrove confronted him about using the drugs and said that she was leaving him, police said.

Lori Upthegrove was drinking a glass of water and when she offered her husband a sip, he slapped the glass out of her hand, then cut and stabbed her, investigators said. Timothy Upthegrove then fought with her and slammed her hard on the garage floor and she stopped moving, police said.

Timothy Upthegrove put his wife’s body in her vehicle and dumped her in tall grass near Affordable Development at 3300 Bobbi Lane, police said.

Investigators said Timothy Upthegrove led them to his wife's body Monday morning.

The family of Lori Upthegrove said it plans to hold a memorial at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Lori Wilson on Cocoa Beach. Family members said a candlelight vigil will follow the memorial.

