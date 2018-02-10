I-4 Westbound ramp at Maitland Boulevard closed this weekend

MAITLAND, Fla. - Drivers coming through Maitland will have to endure a detour to get on I-4 this weekend.
The ramp to I-4 westbound for Maitland Boulevard coming from Fern Park closed Friday evening and won’t reopen until early Monday.
This closure is the latest for the I-4 Ultimate project.
During the closure, drivers will need to take a detour through Forest City Road, down to Edgewater Drive and then Lee Road to get on I-4 west.
People living in Maitland said while the construction may be an inconvenience, it needs to be done.
“They do their best to keep working while we’re still driving but every once in a while, they just need to close it down,” said Jerri Raymond.
Closing the ramp means crews will be able to work on the new eastbound elevated lanes for Maitland Boulevard.
