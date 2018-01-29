PINE HILLS, Fla. - Detectives identified a 29-year-old woman found shot and unconscious outside a vacant Pine Hills auto shop Sunday morning, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marie Guth was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at 6224 Silver Star Road at the intersection with North Powers Drive around 10 a.m., deputies said.
Guth was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not release her condition.
The Sheriff’s Office classified the incident as an attempted murder.
Detectives asked for help identifying the woman and released three pictures of her tattoos.
Detectives have not said if they have any suspects currently.
