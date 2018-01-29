  • Investigators identify woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - Detectives identified a 29-year-old woman found shot and unconscious outside a vacant Pine Hills auto shop Sunday morning, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Marie Guth was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at 6224 Silver Star Road at the intersection with North Powers Drive around 10 a.m., deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Deputies: Man accused of touching child on Disney ride

    Guth was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not release her condition. 

    Read: Former Rep. Corrine Brown reports to prison

    The Sheriff’s Office classified the incident as an attempted murder. 

    Detectives asked for help identifying the woman and released three pictures of her tattoos. 

    Read: Report: Man buried alive in St. Augustine sand dune for half-hour

    Detectives have not said if they have any suspects currently. 

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office
    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories