Judge DeBary man found with bomb-making materials doesn't qualify for state prison

DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia County man accused of having bomb-making materials inside his home last year most likely will not go to prison, but he's not going where his mother requested, either.

In court Monday, Christopher Langer, 32, pleaded no contest to the charges.

The judge said Langer does not qualify to go to state prison based on his score sheet with the Department of Corrections.

The score sheet looks at the crime, the person's criminal history and other factors to determine if state prison, drug treatment or other programs are the best option for a defendant.

In November, Deputies found bomb-making materials inside the DeBary home Langer shared with his parents.

Langer explained in court that he had purchased the device from a coin shop and it had been hollowed out.

Langer's mother wrote the court asking that her son be put into drug court because she does not want him to go to prison.

The judge said that, even though Langer had an opioid addiction, he has been treated under the Baker Act four times, which disqualified him from drug court.

The Department of Corrections will spend the next several weeks, if not months, conducting an extensive background check on Langer, in order to come up with an appropriate sentencing recommendation for the court.

