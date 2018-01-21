Judge deems man accused of stabbing mother, stepfather in Titusville danger to the community

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - At a hearing Sunday, a judge said a Brevard County man accused of stabbing his mother and stepfather is a danger to the community.
The judge denied bail for Robert Hamm, 28, who faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder after Brevard County deputies said he stabbed his mother and stepfather at their Titusville home early Saturday.
According to deputies, authorities arrived at a house on the 1400 block of North Highway 1 in the Intercostal Estates neighborhood around 4:45 a.m. to reports that a mother had been injured by her son.
Deputies spoke with the woman and then found her husband seriously injured inside the home.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Deputies began a search alongside the Titusville Police Department for Hamm before finding him in the area of Jay Jay Road and Snow Egret Drive.
Hamm was arrested without incident, deputies said. He is being held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to call Agent Cynthia Young at 321-633-8419
