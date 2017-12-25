0

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The body of a missing Titusville woman, Lori Upthegrove, was found Sunday morning, police said.

Her husband, Timothy Upthegrove, 53, is facing a second-degree murder charge in her death.

He made his first appearance in court Monday and the judge ordered him help without bond because he believed Upthegrove was a danger to the community.

Using information provided by her husband early Sunday, police located Lori Upthegrove's body in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane in Titusville.

Police began roping off the area near the storage units at the 405 Mini Warehouses & Storage at 3505 Bobbi Lane, which Brevard County property records show is owned by Ed Upthegrove, around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lori Upthegrove, 51, was last seen Sunday at her home on Cleveland Street.

Investigators believe that Lori and her husband got into a fight the morning of Dec. 18. Police said that during the fight, Timothy inflicted fatal injuries on Lori.

Timothy Upthegrove allegedly put his wife's body in the back of her SUV before dumping her body near the storage facility, police said.

Her husband was already being held at the Brevard County Jail after investigators said he lied about where he found her SUV.

Police officers and crime scene investigators searched Lori Upthegrove's home Thursday.

"She's a very nice lady. Nobody thought anything like this would happen," Roger Stanclift, a friend of the victim, said.

Timothy Upthegrove has a history of domestic violence, court records show.

