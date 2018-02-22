Judge halts fines against owners of Mount Dora ‘Starry Night'

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An attorney for the Mount Dora family has filed a federal complaint against the city.
A federal judge granted this week a temporary restraining order against the city of Mount Dora in the ongoing saga of the fight over a giant mural.
The order stops Mount Dora from levying fines against the owners of the "Starry Night" house.
Homeowners Nancy Nemhauser and Ludomir Jastrzebski were fined $100 per day, totaling $9,000.
City offiicals said the mural was first classified as graffiti, but later said it's considered a sign, which is a code violation in a residential area. City officials argue a sign violation serves as an advertisement for the artist, despite the artist's name included on the mural.
