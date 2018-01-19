  • Judge sentences Luis Toledo to 3 consecutive terms of life in prison without parole

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County judge on Friday sentenced a Deltona man convicted of killing his wife and her two children to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

    A jury found Luis Toledo guilty during his trial in St. Augustine in November.

    He was convicted of killing his wife in a jealous rage in 2013 because of an affair, then killing her two young children to eliminate witnesses.

    Photos: Yessenia Suarez, Thalia Otto and Michael Otto

    Read: Luis Toledo trial: Jury finds accused killer guilty on murder charges

    Their bodies were never found.

    Toledo faced the possibility of the death penalty, but the jury recommended life in prison.

    Read: Jury in Luis Toledo murder trial recommends life sentence

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories