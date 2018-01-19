VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County judge on Friday sentenced a Deltona man convicted of killing his wife and her two children to three consecutive life sentences without parole.
A jury found Luis Toledo guilty during his trial in St. Augustine in November.
He was convicted of killing his wife in a jealous rage in 2013 because of an affair, then killing her two young children to eliminate witnesses.
Their bodies were never found.
Toledo faced the possibility of the death penalty, but the jury recommended life in prison.
