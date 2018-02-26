Juvenile manatee washes up on Volusia County Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A juvenile manatee was found washed ashore Monday morning in Volusia County.
The 5-foot manatee was spotted at 7:30 a.m. on New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Rescue.
Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the manatee to take care of it.
No other details were released.
