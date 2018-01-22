  • Kissimmee man dies in crash after hit-and-run on child, troopers say

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 63-year-old Kissimmee man died after leaving the scene of a crash involving at 12-year-old boy and driving into a tree, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

    Investigators said the driver struck the child on a bicycle near the intersection of Roble Road and Naranja Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

    Troopers said the driver left the scene after he was confronted by a witness and lost control of his vehicle which caused him to crash into a tree.

    The child suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital, investigators said.

    Troopers said this incident remains under investigation.

