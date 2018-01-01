ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Kissimmee woman has been arrested after she caused a four-car crash, Orange County deputies said.
Tiffany Denise Crosby, 34, was found asleep in her car at 10:09 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings at State Road 535 and Hotel Plaza Boulevard, deputies said.
Deputies said Crosby’s headlights were on and when questioned by investigators, she mumbled and appeared to be confused.
After being asked several times for her license, Crosby turned on the car and drove away, deputies said.
Deputies said Crosby almost hit two investigators, drove her car over the curb and through bushes and crashed into a car in the southbound lanes of State Road 535. The collision caused a 4-car chain reaction crash, deputies said.
Crosby then drove onto the westbound lane on-ramp to Interstate 4 from the southbound lanes of State Road 535 and then up the embankment, where she crashed her car, deputies said.
Crosby got out of her car and ran across all lanes of Interstate 4 She was eventually caught by a K-9 as she sat on an embankment, deputies said.
Crosby was taken to the hospital for injuries received from a dog bite, deputies said.
She faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with motor vehicle and resisting officer with violence.
