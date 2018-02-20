0 Lake County Animal Shelter asks for donations as 'kitten season' approaches

TAVARES, Fla. - The Lake County Animal Shelter is asking residents to drop off gifts for newborn community cats as “kitten season” quickly approaches.

The shelter is accepting IAMS wet and dry kitten food, kitten powdered milk formula, scoopable litter and litter boxes, kitten baby bottles, baby blankets and crib sheets, turkey or chicken baby food, heating pads, pet toys and cat carriers.

The items will be given to foster volunteers who nurse kittens through the most difficult time in their young lives: the first eight weeks.

“Just like every spring, the shelter will inevitably take in dozens of newborn kittens picked up by well-meaning residents, and we will do all in our power to save them with the help of our foster volunteers,” said shelter director Whitney Boylston.

The shelter is offering volunteer foster training, along with all the supplies needed to help them get up to 2 pounds and 8 weeks old, which is when they can be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and adopted.

“However, we encourage citizens not to take kittens from the care of their mother, and rest assured that momma knows best in how to care for her young. Don’t assume kittens are abandoned. Often the mother cat is nearby, and we know that the kittens have the best chance of survival if they remain with her until they are weaned,” Boylston said.

During this transition period, kittens are easily cared for and can be housed in a spare room, laundry room or even a bathroom, before they are returned to the shelter to find their forever homes.

A free “Fosterology” workshop teaching volunteers how to socialize feral kittens, bottle feed and more will be offered at the shelter, 28123 County Road 561 in Tavares, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

To sign up as a foster volunteer, visit: http://at.wftv.com/2EEmShv

Lake County also offers the Spay/Neuter Rebate program to help full-time residents with the costs of spaying or neutering their pets, including community cats. The program allows residents to bring their pet to a licensed veterinarian to receive the procedure, then complete an application for up to a $50 rebate per animal, limited to 12 pets per household per fiscal year.

Applications can be submitted online with supporting documentation at www.lakecountyfl.gov/LCAS

For more information, call 352-343-9688, visit www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter or www.twitter.com/LakeShelterPets

