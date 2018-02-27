Lake County employees can carry guns on the job

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County commissioners unanimously approved a plan Tuesday that allows all county employees who have a concealed weapons permit to carry guns on the job.
"I do believe the natural right. It's a human right to defend your own right and I just don't think that disappears into thin air when you leave for work in the morning,” said Lake County Commissioner Josh Blake, who proposed the measure.
Blake told Channel 9’s Myrt Price that employees still won’t be able to carry weapons into commission chambers or at schools.
Metal detectors were recently added to the Lake County administration building, but the detectors are not currently in use.
"I know that's something the county manager will look at -- how that policy will work,” Blake said.
Residents that Eyewitness News spoke with were in favor of county employees carrying weapons on the job.
"You should be allowed to carry,” resident Gene Moser said.
“The classes and the training, yes, we feel that everyone should be able to handle those,” said resident Julie Krisher.
Blake said the concealed carry policy goes into effect immediately.
