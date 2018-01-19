0

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County man is accused of driving drunk with his 4-year-old child in the car.

According to a report, a Lake County deputy spotted a yellow Camaro going 71 mph on County Road 561.

The deputies began to follow the car, which he said in his report was drifting between lanes as it sped up.

The driver eventually stopped at a Circle K store.

The deputy noted in his report that the driver, Miguel Ulloa, was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.

Ulloa repeatedly refused to take a sobriety test.

The deputy said he then noticed a child in the back seat, not wearing a seat belt and covered in a blanket.

A woman was in the front seat crying.

She told the deputy she was fearful of how Ulloa was driving, according to the report.

She also told the deputy during the traffic stop and arrest that she was afraid her child would get sick in the cold with the car windows down, to which the deputy replied that she did not seem to care about the child’s wellbeing when Ulloa was driving 71 mph while intoxicated, according to a report.

The deputy put in the report that Ulloa told him he had just come back from a “swingers' party” and had not been drinking.

Ulloa was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail where he failed a sobriety test.

He’s facing charges of DUI and child neglect.

