0 Leesburg middle school employee accused of relationship with high school student

LEESBURG, Fla. - An employee at a Leesburg middle school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a nearby high school.

Investigators said one of the victim’s family members reported the allegations to a school resource deputy, who then called in Leesburg police to investigate.

Police said that so far the instructor, who works at Oak Park Middle School, has not been charged, but they said the case is in the beginning stages.

According to a report, the victim claims she and the teacher attend the same church and have been talking for a year.

The victim said they spoke through texts for about two months until things progressed and the instructor began sending text messages that were sexual.

The victim said they exchanged nude photos over SnapChat.

The police report is heavily redacted so it’s not clear if the relationship escalated beyond that.

The district said the employee has been on the job since 2011 and has not had any disciplinary issues.

