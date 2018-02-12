0 Legislators propose installing safety alarm systems in day care vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tougher measures could soon be in place for day care operators who transport children.

The measure comes after the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill, who died in a day care van in Orlando in August.

Myles was left in the vehicle for nearly 12 hours and the driver of Little Miracles Day Care, Deborah St. Charles, said she didn’t realize the boy was in the van, investigators said.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Sen. Linda Stewart, would require all day care operators in the state to install sensors in their vans that send an alert to check the van before shutting off the engine.

Stewart introduced the legislation Monday in Tallahassee and it passed its first Senate committee.

Nearly a dozen children were left in day care vans last year, officials said.

Most new vehicles already have the safety feature, but older vans do not, and the bill would force day cares to upgrade their vans.

The safety alert would be required in all vehicles by 2019 if the bill becomes state law.

Florida already has some regulations when it comes to vans and checking on kids. The Florida Department of Children and Families, which overseas day cares, said it "expects" at least two day care workers to check the van for kids before they start the engine and before they turn off the engine. However, officials said the guideline isn't always followed.

DCF does inspect vans for safety issues, so it would be in a position to make sure the alarms are installed and work.

Day care owners would be responsible for the cost of installing the safety alerts. Each alarm costs between $64 and $250.

California, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin require alarms in day care vehicles.

