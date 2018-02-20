0 License granted to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Commissioners granted a license Monday night for three medical marijuana dispensaries to open in Osceola County. Commissioners also voted to put a new moratorium in place for the rest of the county.

The commission granted the license to San Felasco nurseries, which filed complaints after it applied for permission to open the dispensaries more than a year ago.

The legal settlement will help the county avoid a lawsuit.

Read: Recreational marijuana in Florida? Not so fast

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, the county considered defending a full moratorium in court before going to the settlement agreement, but commissioners concluded that it would be a costly process and there was no guarantee of success.

In 2016, Osceola County leaders put a framework in place to decide who could sell medical marijuana.

San Felasco nurseries scored 93 out of 100 in its application to open three stores, which were planned for east and west Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and the intersection of John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road.

Some residents said a lack of dispensaries could send people and tax dollars north to Orange County.

"We're originally from Colorado. So, we see how it is and how much it's affected there and how much the taxes from it has benefited Colorado,” said Mona Ostering.

County leaders said they're worried local dispensaries will lead to increased crime and DUI accidents. They're also concerned about a law that prevents the county from capping its total number of dispensaries.

San Felasco nurseries said it’s hoping to open the stores as soon as possible.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.