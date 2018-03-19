Live Radar: Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a warm, breezy start to Monday in Central Florida, ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Related Headlines
Strong storms rolled in to Volusia, Lake, Marion and Flagler counties early Monday morning.
The rainfall moved into Orange and Osceola counties at about 8:30 a.m.
Photos: Viewer pictures of severe weather moving in
“Be mindful of lightning and gusty winds,” Shields said.
Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD | Track: Hour-by-hour weather
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low of 68 degrees.
Shields warns that there will be a much great severe weather threat on Tuesday.
WATCH: Don't drive with your hazards on
TUESDAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening that could bring damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.
“The highest risk of severe storms for us will be Tuesday afternoon/evening. Damaging winds (60 mph+) and isolated tornadoes are possible,” Shields said.
Download: WFTV Severe Weather app
Storms rolling through North Florida this morning... pic.twitter.com/B5R34Az8bs— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 19, 2018
CENTRAL FLORIDA: Severe weather threat for Tuesday. Damaging winds possible...isolated tornadoes. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/bqZkbhzI9y— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}