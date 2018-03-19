  • Live Radar: Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Tuesday

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a warm, breezy start to Monday in Central Florida, ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.   

     

    Strong storms rolled in to Volusia, Lake, Marion and Flagler counties early Monday morning.

     

    The rainfall moved into Orange and Osceola counties at about 8:30 a.m.

     

    “Be mindful of lightning and gusty winds,” Shields said.

     

    Monday night will be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low of 68 degrees.

     

    Shields warns that there will be a much great severe weather threat on Tuesday.

     

    TUESDAY:  Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening that could bring damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.

     

    “The highest risk of severe storms for us will be Tuesday afternoon/evening. Damaging winds (60 mph+) and isolated tornadoes are possible,” Shields said. 

     

