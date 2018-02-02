0 Local pastor asks President Trump to commute Corrine Brown's prison sentence

A local pastor is asking President Donald Trump to commute the prison sentence for former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

Rev. Richard P. Burton, Sr. is the director of the non-profit Project R.E.A.C.H, a re-enfranchisement organization.

In a letter obtained exclusively by Action News Jax, Burton lists several of Brown's accomplishments, writing "I’m asking that you will grant the commutation of the Hon. Corrine Brown’s sentence. She has been a model citizen in the private and public sector and brought to fruition many federal projects and funds to Florida and has created many jobs and opportunities to citizens across racial and political lines."

ONLY @ActionNewsJax has obtained a copy of the letter a local pastor sent to President @realDonaldTrump today, asking #Trump to commute the sentence of former Congresswoman #CorrineBrown. Brown is serving 5 years in a federal prison in #Florida. https://t.co/20GvONexwJ pic.twitter.com/3nsTWzya1G — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 1, 2018

On Monday, Brown reported to federal prison in Sumter County, Florida to begin her five year sentence. Brown was convicted on 18 of 22 counts in her federal fraud trial.

She is appealing the conviction.

In his letter to Trump, Burton also states that Brown had no previous criminal record.

Burton also cited a verse from the Bible in his letter.

Pulling from Matthew, Chapter 18, verse 22, Burton wrote “Then Peter came up and said to him, ‘Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?' Jesus said to him, 'I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven.'”

Burton made his appeal to Trump, stating, "Under the power vested in you by Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, I ask that you use your good office to commute the sentence of Corrine Brown so she can rejoin her family and become a productive citizen again."

Burton tells Action News Jax he worked on similar campaigns during his tenure on the Board of Directors of the NAACP as the chairman of the Prison Rights Subcommittee.

Burton told Action News Jax, "I believe in Corrine. I believe in second chances. I believe that if more and more people hear about this action plan, if you will, they will advocate on her behalf."

