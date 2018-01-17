0

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A recent survey showed that Volusia County citizens would support a half-cent sales tax increase if the new funds raised were tied to specific projects.

While that input was heartening to the Volusia County Commission, there is still a long way to go before any increase could be implemented.

All 16 incorporated cities in the county would have to be onboard and adopt the resolution.

Then the county and cities would have to produce a list of examples of priority projects, which would have to be approved by a third party, and then agree on how to distribute the funds.

After all that is done, the county and 16 cities would have to put the measure on the ballot in 2018 and voters would have to approve it.

When contacted by Channel 9, the officials from the cities of Edgewater, Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange, Ormond Beach, Orange City, Holly Hill and Pierson said they saw the sales-tax increase as a positive move.

Officials with the cities of New Smyrna Beach, DeLand, DeBary, Deltona Beach, Oak Hill, South Daytona and Lake Helen said it was too soon for them to comment.

Representatives of Ponce Inlet and Deltona, and members of the Volusia County Commission did not immediately respond with a comment.

