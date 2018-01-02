ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - If drivers see an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road in Florida, they’re urged to move over.
January is “Move over Law month” and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is urging everyone to obey the law.
There were 212 crashes and almost 17,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in 2017, state officials said.
The “Move Over Law” applies to all law enforcement, first responders, service and utility workers and Road Rangers.
"The Move Over Law protects those who work on the side of the roadway each day and ensures that they make it home safely to their families," said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. "Law enforcement, first responders, service and utility vehicles provide critical services to motorists in one of the most dangerous work environments. It is imperative that motorists abide by the law and move over or slow down for these brave professionals so that they can do their job and arrive alive."
If drivers can’t move over to make room for an emergency vehicle, motorists must slow to a speed that is 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.
