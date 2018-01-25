WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police have arrested a man for a New Year's Eve crash that killed two women in their 20s.
Related Headlines
Police said the suspect was driving more than 100 mph on Orange Avenue when he T-boned another car.
Read: Two dead in Winter Park crash on Orange Avenue, police say
A woman who lives nearby said she and her husband heard the crash and walked outside to find car and truck parts scattered around the neighborhood.
Justin Fonner, 28, was charged Thursday with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving.
Police said he was going more than 100 mph when he struck the SUV and killed Geena Pabarue and Keisha Oyola-Perales, both 23 years old.
The speed limit on that part of the road is 35 mph.
The crash happened on New Year’s Eve just before 6 p.m. on a street where residents are used to drivers traveling at speeds higher than the posted 35 mph speed limit.
“I've seen people who've gone over the speed limit, but nothing from what I understand happened,” said witness Elizabeth Bell. “There’s no way he could have been driving the speed limit and it was just unbelievable, just indescribable.”
Fonner is being held in jail without bond.
He’s expected to go before a judge Friday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}