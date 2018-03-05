  • Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers in court

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers was in court for a hearing Monday. 

    Investigators said Everett Miller shot and killed Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August.

    Read: SAO releases surveillance video from night 2 Kissimmee officers killed

    Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab results show Baxter's blood was found on Miller's gun, necklace and tank top.

    Howard's DNA was found on Miller's shoes.

    Read: Vigil held for fallen Kissimmee police officers

    Attorneys discussed evidence for the case.

    Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

    Miller’s next hearing is scheduled for May 24. 

    Read: Report: 'I have done a bad thing,' accused Kissimmee police killer tells detectives

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories