Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers was in court for a hearing Monday.
Investigators said Everett Miller shot and killed Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab results show Baxter's blood was found on Miller's gun, necklace and tank top.
Howard's DNA was found on Miller's shoes.
Attorneys discussed evidence for the case.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Miller’s next hearing is scheduled for May 24.
