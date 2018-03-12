Man arrested after estranged wife found dead in Kissimmee home, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday night in Orange County on charges of killing his estranged wife, authorities said.
Alex Olivencia-Alvarado, 45, was booked into the Osceola County Jail and will face a judge Monday afternoon.
Michelle Rodriguez-Laracuente, 42, was found shot to death last week inside her Kissimmee home on Manoel Silva Street.
Rodriguez-Laracuente’s two teenage children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, deputies said.
A firearm was recovered during Olivencia-Alvarado’s arrest, deputies said. Olivencia-Alvarado cooperated with detectives, authorities said.
The circumstances surrounding his arrested has not been released, but deputies said he was known to frequent the Meadow Woods area near Buena Ventura Lakes in Orange County.
Olivencia-Alvarado is charged with first-degree murder.
