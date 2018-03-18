  • Man accused of shooting sign at Brevard County FPL solar farm arrested

    By: Chip Skambis

    BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting signs at a Florida Power & Light solar farm in Brevard County was arrested Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 

    Michael Raglan, 35 of Barefoot Bay, faces a charge of criminal mischief for allegedly shooting the equipment, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on their Facebook page of the man and a video on YouTube in an attempt to identify the man on Wednesday. 

    The Sheriff’s Office said it received numerous tips identifying Raglan as the shooter after posting the images.

    According to deputies, a sign at a security gate at the FPL solar farm in Micco was shot several times four months ago.

    FPL replaced the sign and it was shot up again, deputies said. 

    The company installed a light and a security camera at the site recently, deputies said, which captured a video of the suspect shooting the camera. 

